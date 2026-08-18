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Photos: Eleventh batch of Ghanaian evacuees arrive from South Africa

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  18 August 2026 5:31pm
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The government has received the 11th batch of Ghanaian nationals evacuated from South Africa following reported xenophobic attacks in the country.

The 87 returnees arrived at the Accra International Airport on Monday, August 17, 2026, as part of the second phase of the evacuation exercise.

They were welcomed by the Coordinating Director in charge of Political and Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Harold Agyeman, together with officials from the Ministry and other government institutions.

Mr Agyeman assured the returnees of the government’s commitment to supporting their reintegration into their communities.

He encouraged them to remain hopeful and use the skills and experiences acquired during their stay in South Africa to rebuild their lives and contribute to Ghana’s development.

He also emphasised the importance of African unity and peaceful coexistence, noting that despite the difficulties encountered, Ghanaians and South Africans remain part of the wider African family.

Ambassador Agyeman said the government, under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, had provided support packages to assist the returnees with their resettlement and reintegration.

One of the returnees, who spoke on behalf of the group, expressed gratitude to the government, particularly the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and officials who facilitated their safe return.

The group also thanked Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria and other stakeholders for their support throughout the evacuation process.

Representatives from the Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Immigration Service, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Ghana Red Cross, Port Health and other agencies were at the airport to assist the returnees and facilitate their transition back into their communities.

With the latest arrival, about 1,600 Ghanaians have now been evacuated from South Africa since May 2026.

The government expects about 300 more Ghanaians to return in the coming weeks as the second phase of the evacuation exercise draws to a close.

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