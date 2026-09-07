Ghana had no budget for South Africa evacuation but had to act – Ablakwa

Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has disclosed that the government did not have a budgetary allocation for the evacuation of Ghanaians from South Africa but was compelled to act as the security situation deteriorated.

Addressing a press briefing, he said the evacuation exercise, which brought back 1,964 Ghanaians, was not anticipated and therefore had not been captured in the national budget.

Mr Ablakwa said government nevertheless took the decision to evacuate affected nationals because their safety and welfare could not be compromised.

“The evacuation could not have been anticipated, hence was not budgeted for. However, the Government had to act swiftly to protect the lives of its citizens. The lives protected and the dignity of Ghanaians far outweigh the cost," he said on Monday, September 9.

The evacuation began on May 27, 2026, and was completed on September 4, with government using both chartered and commercial flights to bring Ghanaians back home.

Mr Ablakwa said Ghana was the first country to evacuate its citizens from South Africa following the deterioration of the situation there.

The first evacuation flight prioritised vulnerable persons, including children, the sick, the aged and women.

The exercise was coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria, with support from the Presidency, the National Security Secretariat and other relevant state institutions.

His comments come against the backdrop of anti-immigration sentiments and attacks targeting foreign nationals in parts of South Africa.

Mr Ablakwa disclosed that four Ghanaians lost their lives during the crisis, while some Ghanaian nationals also lost property and other assets.

He said the government’s intervention was therefore necessary to ensure the safety of Ghanaians and provide them with support as they returned home.

Meanwhile, he noted that government spent GH¢49.72 million to evacuate Ghanaian nationals from South Africa.

Mr Ablakwa said GH¢38.84 million of the amount was used for chartered flights, air tickets, ground transportation, feeding, accommodation and medical care for Ghanaians evacuated during the exercise.

An additional GH¢10.80 million was spent on reintegration support and transportation allowances, while GH¢84,274 was used to repatriate two mortal remains.

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