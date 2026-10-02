‘No concrete commitments from government’ – Brong Ahafo teacher unions maintain strike

Teacher unions in the Brong Ahafo Region have reaffirmed their participation in the ongoing nationwide industrial action, saying they will remain on strike until government provides what they described as "concrete commitments" to address their outstanding concerns.

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and Pre-Tertiary Teachers’ Association of Ghana (PRETAG) in the Brong Ahafo Region said discussions with the Ministry of Education (MoE) ended without an agreement on the issues that triggered the industrial action.

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 1, the three unions said a meeting with Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu on Monday, September 28, failed to produce firm commitments and definite timelines for resolving their concerns.

“The Ministry was unable to provide firm commitments and definite timelines for resolving the issues raised by the Teacher Unions,” they stated, adding that the nationwide industrial action declared by their national leadership on September 25 therefore remains in force.

At the centre of the dispute is the delay in negotiating a new Collective Agreement for teachers.

The unions said negotiations, which should have been completed by June 2026, are still outstanding, describing the delay as a matter of serious concern and calling for the process to be concluded.

The unions are also demanding the automatic placement of teachers who sat for aptitude tests in December 2025 and February 2026.

According to them, the affected teachers are yet to be automatically placed despite having gone through the required process.

They said the delay has created uncertainty among the teachers and called for the matter to be resolved without further delay.

Another issue is the implementation of the deprived-area allowance,ce with the unions accusing the MoE of failing to review the Deprived Area Report and negotiate the relevant figures with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) for implementation as required under Section 17(2) of the 2024 Collective Agreement.

The three unions said the lack of concrete commitments and timelines from the Ministry has compelled them to maintain the industrial action.

They have consequently urged their members in the Brong Ahafo Region to remain united, peaceful and disciplined throughout the strike.

“The strike remains in force and shall continue until the outstanding demands of the Teacher Unions are satisfactorily addressed,” they said, calling on the government and the MoE to engage them with the urgency required to reach a mutually acceptable resolution.

They stressed that the industrial action is not intended to undermine education but to push for the implementation of agreed provisions and address concerns affecting teachers.

“Rather, it is aimed at securing the implementation of agreed provisions, addressing legitimate concerns of teachers and ensuring a fair and sustainable working environment for teachers and the effective delivery of quality pre-tertiary education,” the unions said.

The regional leadership also appealed for continued understanding from parents, guardians, students, traditional authorities, civil society organisations and the general public as negotiations over the outstanding issues continue.

The statement was signed by Eric Adongo, Regional Secretary of GNAT Brong Ahafo; Sulley Nyisina, Chairman of NAGRAT Brong Ahafo; and Augusta Amponsah, Chairperson of PRETAG Brong Ahafo.

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