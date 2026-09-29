GES appeals to teachers to rescind strike and return to class as efforts to resolve concerns intensify

The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Ernest Kofi Davis, has appealed to the country’s teacher unions to rescind their decision to embark on industrial action and return to the classroom as engagements continue to resolve their concerns.

Prof. Davis said the GES is working with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, and the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department to address the issues raised by the unions.

His appeal comes amid a nationwide industrial action declared by three teacher unions — the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Pre-Tertiary Teachers Association of Ghana (PRETAG) — effective Friday, September 25, 2026.

The unions say the strike is over outstanding issues relating to the payment of promotion allowances and arrears owed to teachers.

However, following a meeting with the Education Minister and other government officials, the unions said the discussions did not result in any new commitments beyond assurances they had previously received.

“It has been the old story of promises upon promises,” GNAT said after the meeting... where we have reached at the moment, we are not taking promises. We want action.”

The unions subsequently directed their members to continue staying away from the classroom until their concerns are addressed.

Speaking to the media, Prof. Davis said discussions with the unions were aimed at finding solutions to their concerns while ensuring that teaching and learning continued without disruption.

He said the education sector had, for the first time in six years, reached a point where students across various levels of education were able to report to school in September.

Prof. Davis commended teachers and heads of schools for their commitment and appealed to teachers participating in the industrial action to reconsider their decision and return to the classroom.

“I want to acknowledge teachers and heads of schools. I appeal to teachers to rescind their decision and return to the classroom,” he said.

He said the GES remained conscious of the government’s priorities concerning teachers and was working within its mandate to address issues relating to their professional development and career progression.

According to Prof. Davis, significant progress has been made in expanding opportunities for teachers to rise through the ranks of the Ghana Education Service.

He said, with support from the government through the Ministry of Education and other key stakeholders, including the Public Services Commission, more teachers now have the opportunity to attain the rank of Director-1.

He disclosed that the establishment ceiling for the Director-2 rank had increased by more than 1,500 percent, from 272 positions to 4,405.

The establishment for the Director-1 rank has also increased by almost 340 percent, from 20 positions to 88.

Prof. Davis described the expansion as evidence of government support for teachers and said it represented progress in addressing concerns about career advancement within the Service.

“This is evidence that we have enjoyed the support of the government. The government cares about teachers because it has been our headache until the journey started in 2009,” he said.

He added that the progress achieved within a relatively short period should be appreciated.

“So, if within one and a half years we have attained this feat, then I think we should be thankful,” he said.

The GES Director-General also announced that the latest promotion exercise for teachers is underway.

He said an advertisement for the exercise had been published and applications had already been received from teachers seeking promotion to higher positions.

Prof. Davis said preparations were far advanced for the promotion examination, which is expected to be conducted within the next one to two months.

“Advertisement for promotion has been floated and applications have been received. Preparations are far advanced for the examination to be taken within the next month or two,” he said.

He said the promotion exercise forms part of broader efforts to provide teachers with opportunities for professional development and career progression.

Prof. Davis reiterated the importance of keeping schools operational while engagements with the teacher unions continue.

He acknowledged the concerns raised by the unions but said the GES was working with the relevant government institutions to address matters within its mandate.

He therefore urged teachers to return to their classrooms to minimise disruptions to teaching and learning.

He also commended teachers and heads of schools for their contribution to the start of the academic year, particularly the progress made in ensuring that students reported to school in September.

Prof. Davis said the GES remained committed to engaging the teacher unions and other stakeholders to resolve outstanding issues.

He again appealed to teachers to reconsider the industrial action and return to their duties while discussions continue.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.