Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to meet teacher unions October 6 as strike continues

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission is expected to meet the pre-tertiary teacher unions on Tuesday, October 6, as government seeks to resolve outstanding concerns that have triggered the nationwide teachers’ strike.

The meeting will focus on negotiations over the unions’ collective agreement and conditions of service, according to Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu.

Speaking after a meeting with the teacher unions, Mr Iddrisu said government had appealed to the unions to call off the strike while negotiations continue.

“The government team have relayed to them to call off their strike action whilst negotiations continue. The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission will meet with them next week Tuesday to continue negotiations on their collective agreement and their conditions of service.

“We have accordingly constituted a validation committee to be chaired by the Ministry of Employment and Labour to validate data on government commitment to implement the 20% rural deprive allowance.

“We are assured that the government of President Mahama remains committed to rolling out the rural deprive 20% allowance effective January 23rd to 7th, subject to the validation of the data identified roadmap to which the teacher union will be adequately represented.”

The Minister said the validation committee would help establish the relevant data required for the implementation of the rural deprived allowance, with representatives of the teacher unions expected to participate in the process.

However, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) rejected the government's appeal for teachers to return to the classroom, insisting that the strike will continue until concrete action is taken on their outstanding demands.

The union said Monday’s engagement with the Education Minister and other government officials did not produce any new commitments beyond assurances previously given to teachers.

“It has been the old story of promises upon promises,” GNAT said after the meeting.

“Where we have reached at the moment, we are not taking promises. We want action.”

The union subsequently directed its members to continue staying away from the classroom.

“Our teachers must continue to stay home until we see something concrete. Until we see the salary, the arrears reflecting on our payslips and credited to our accounts. Until we see that, we are not going back to school,” GNAT said.

The development means the strike by the pre-tertiary teacher unions is set to continue into Tuesday’s negotiations, with the outcome of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission meeting likely to be closely watched by teachers and other stakeholders.

The unions have been demanding, among other things, the payment of outstanding promotion arrears and progress on their conditions of service.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.