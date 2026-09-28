CAGD explains delay in teachers’ promotion arrears, says 6,079 cases already paid

The Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) has clarified that delays in the payment of promotion-related salary adjustments and arrears for teachers are linked to the submission and validation of the required documents by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The clarification follows concerns raised by the Ghana National Association of Teachers, the National Association of Graduate Teachers and the Pre-Tertiary Teachers’ Association of Ghana over delays in placing promoted teachers on their appropriate salary scales.

CAGD said it remained committed to ensuring that public sector workers receive their legitimate salaries and allowances accurately and on time.

Under the established payroll process, GES is responsible for initiating and effecting promotions through the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) before submitting the relevant documentation to CAGD for validation and processing on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Database 2 (IPPD2).

The required documents include a duly completed and signed promotion/change-of-grade input form and a copy of the promotion or upgrading letter issued to the affected employee.

CAGD said the documentation requirements serve as safeguards against fictitious promotions, unauthorised salary adjustments and irregular payments, while ensuring that legitimate employees receive their approved entitlements.

The Department said that a meeting held on August 31, 2026, involving the Education Ministry, GES, teacher unions, and CAGD, agreed that GES would submit a master list of promoted staff, along with their promotion letters and completed input forms.

The documents are required to process promotion arrears dating back to January 1, 2026.

According to CAGD, GES had submitted 6,079 completed input forms and corresponding promotion letters as of September 22, 2026, out of an expected 58,620 cases.

The Department said all 6,079 cases received had been processed and paid, with the applicable arrears included in the September 2026 salaries.

“CAGD has processed every valid case received from GES,” the Department said, stressing that outstanding payments relate to cases for which GES has yet to submit the requisite documentation.

CAGD explained that it cannot process promotion-related salary adjustments where the necessary documents have not been received and validated. Such transactions, it said, would remain suspended until the required documents are submitted by GES and successfully validated.

The Department said it remained available to work with the Education Ministry, GES, teacher unions and other stakeholders to resolve genuine payroll concerns through established procedures.

It urged stakeholders to collaborate to address outstanding cases and to avoid statements that could create public anxiety or misrepresent CAGD’s role in the payroll process.

CAGD also expressed appreciation to teachers for their contributions to national development and assured affected staff that all legitimate payments due to them would be processed once the requisite documentation had been submitted and validated.

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