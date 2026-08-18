Education | National

GES engages teacher unions over concerns about 2025 promotion dates

Source: Myjoyonline  
  18 August 2026 7:31pm
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The Ghana Education Service (GES) has engaged teacher unions over concerns regarding the substantive dates applicable to the 2025 teacher promotion exercise.

The engagement, held on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, brought together GES management and leaders of the teacher unions following growing concerns among teachers over issues surrounding the promotion exercise.

In a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations at GES, Daniel Fenyi, management said it had taken note of the concerns and would continue discussions with the unions.

“Management has noted the concerns and promises to engage further with the unions to look into the issue,” the statement said.

The Service assured teachers that it was committed to resolving the matter through dialogue.

“Management remains committed to an amicable settlement of this matter,” GES added.

The Service also appealed to teachers for their continued support and cooperation as the engagements proceed.

The concerns centre on disagreements over the substantive dates applicable to the 2025 promotion exercise, which teachers say have implications for their career progression and related entitlements.

GES did not provide details of the specific grievances raised by the unions or indicate what changes, if any, are currently being considered.

The latest meeting is expected to be followed by further discussions between GES management and the teacher unions.

No specific timeline has been announced for the conclusion of the engagements.

Teachers and their representatives are therefore expected to await the outcome of the continued discussions as both sides seek to resolve the matter amicably.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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