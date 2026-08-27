‘Don’t exclude us, then blame us for indiscipline’ – Catholic Bishops on GES Council removal

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has criticised the removal of its representative from the Ghana Education Service (GES) Council, arguing that the decision has contributed to its reduced influence in key discussions on education and may have implications for discipline in Senior High Schools.
The Conference said it remains the second-largest provider of formal education in Ghana but has increasingly found itself excluded from important decision-making platforms within the education sector.
It described the development as worrying, particularly at a time when concerns over student indiscipline and immorality are growing.
President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Most Rev. Matthew Gyamfi, raised the concerns during an engagement with Parliament’s Chieftaincy, Culture and Religious Affairs Committee.
He questioned the rationale for excluding the Church from a body responsible for shaping decisions on education, given its long-standing contribution to the sector.
“Where decisions are made on education we who contributed towards education are not there. Now we talk about indiscipline in schools as if we do not know why there is indiscipline,” he said.
Most Rev. Gyamfi argued that the Church’s experience in promoting discipline and moral values could contribute meaningfully to addressing challenges within schools.
He added: “If the one whose core is to instill discipline and morality into people is eliminated and not given the right to do this, then why ask why there is indiscipline and immorality in the schools?”
The Conference is therefore calling for greater inclusion of faith-based education providers in policy and decision-making processes affecting Ghana’s education system.
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