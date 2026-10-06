Catholic Bishops urge stronger action against tramadol, marijuana abuse

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has called for stronger measures to address the widespread use and abuse of tramadol, marijuana and other readily accessible drugs in the country.

The Bishops say the abuse of these substances is having a devastating impact on the country’s youth and requires greater attention as part of the national response to drug trafficking and abuse.

They argue that the fight against drugs should not focus solely on cocaine and other high-profile narcotics, but must also address substances that are easily accessible in communities.

Speaking to Citi News, President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Most Rev. Matthew Gyamfi, said the increasing use of tramadol, marijuana and other drugs among young people required urgent action.

“In our villages and towns, we know the young men and women have taken to drugs—tramadol, ‘Red’, marijuana—and this is destroying many, many young men and women,” he said.

He said the national response must recognise the scale of abuse of substances that are readily available to young people.

“You should not concentrate only on drugs like cocaine, which is used, but not as massively as marijuana, tramadol, ‘Red’ and other similar drugs that are readily available on the shelves, and young people just go for it,” he stated.

Most Rev. Gyamfi called for stronger laws and enforcement measures to restrict the importation and illegal sale of such substances.

“They should make laws to ban the importation of these drugs and ensure that they are cleared away from the shelves,” he said.

The Bishops’ call forms part of their broader concerns about the growing drug menace and its implications for young people and communities across the country.

They are urging authorities to strengthen enforcement against the illegal supply of drugs while expanding efforts to prevent substance abuse among the youth.

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