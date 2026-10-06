BBC launches Africa Enterprise to spotlight continent’s business opportunities

An interview with Nigeria's Aliko Dangote

BBC Studios and BBC News have launched Africa Enterprise, a new business programme examining the companies, entrepreneurs and investment opportunities shaping Africa’s economy.

The Absa-sponsored programme made its global debut on October 5, 2026, on the BBC News channel, with accompanying coverage on BBC.com and social media.

Presented by business journalist Nancy Kacungira, the series will feature interviews with leading African chief executives and explore how businesses are responding to developments within the continent and across global markets.

Business Journalist, Nancy Kacungira

Its opening edition features an exclusive interview with Aliko Dangote, who discusses his plans for Africa and the continent’s prospects for greater economic independence.

The programme will examine a broad range of subjects, including entrepreneurship, agriculture, mining, infrastructure, creative industries and the changing nature of work.

Isla Macleod, Vice President Commercial, Africa and Europe, BBC Studios

Kacungira said the series would explore the connections between these sectors, addressing questions relevant to audiences while sharing African business experiences internationally.

Through interviews and analysis, Africa Enterprise aims to help business leaders and investors understand emerging opportunities and the role of enterprises operating across African markets in supporting economic growth.

Isla Macleod, BBC Studios’ Vice President Commercial for Africa and Europe, said the partnership with Absa would highlight the ambition and innovation of businesses across the continent.

She said the collaboration would bring greater visibility to the individuals, ideas and companies contributing to Africa’s development.

Absa Group’s Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer, Sydney Mbhele, said the sponsorship reflected the bank’s commitment to giving African business leaders a stronger international platform.

“Africa is not one market or one story,” he said.

Sydney Mbhele, Group Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer at Absa Group

Mbhele said the continent’s diversity and entrepreneurial ambition deserved greater recognition, adding that African perspectives were essential to understanding its economic progress.

The broadcast schedule comprises three four-minute episodes each week and a 12-minute programme at the end of every month.

Additional material will appear on BBC.com/Business and BBC social platforms. Episodes will also be available on the BBC Global YouTube page, with clips shared through its LinkedIn channel.

Alongside the programme, Absa plans to introduce the second season of Stories of Africa, a branded campaign produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions.

That campaign will focus on creativity, community and entrepreneurship, examining how people working in culture and business are opening opportunities for Africa’s next generation.

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