“I cried when I saw Komla Dumor on BBC” – Tommy Annan Forson

Audio By Carbonatix
Veteran broadcaster Tommy Annan Forson has shared one of the most emotional moments in his broadcasting journey, revealing how proud he was to see his former mentee Komla Dumor rise to the global stage on BBC.
Speaking on The Career Trail on Joy Learning TV and Joy News, he reflected on the impact of mentorship and the success of many young broadcasters he has trained over the years.
One memory, however, remains unforgettable.
“One of my biggest prides was seeing the late Komla Dumor make it to BBC,” he said.
He explained that he had seen Komla’s potential long before his international breakthrough and had even spoken words of encouragement that later became reality.
“I told him one day that he was so good he would end up on the BBC. He said no way,” he recalled.
When that moment finally arrived, it hit him harder than he expected.
“The very first time I saw him on the screen, I wept. I cried because I couldn’t believe it. It felt like a dream. My prediction had come to pass,” he expressed.
“He called me and said, Uncle, you said it. I told him congratulations. I was so proud of him,” he added.
However, Komla Dumor is not the only success story.
Tommy Annan Forson noted that his impact extends beyond one name, pointing to several broadcasters who passed through his training and have gone on to build solid careers in the industry.
“I have also mentored many others I am proud of, including the queen of the airwaves, Doreen Andoh, alongside Kwame Sefa Kayi, Kofi Kum Bilson, Mark Okraku Mantey and several others,” he stated.
For him, the real reward is not only global recognition like Komla Dumor’s journey but also seeing consistency in the growth of those he mentored.
“That is my pride, when I hear them and I know the foundation is still there,” he emphasised.
Latest Stories
-
BOST to lose GH¢40m from suspended margins on fuel—Deputy MD
2 minutes
-
PPA should be made an independent body — Procurement expert
5 minutes
-
Protecting our kids online
6 minutes
-
Iranian woman arrested in US for allegedly trafficking arms to Sudan
7 minutes
-
More than 200 rescued from IS-linked group in DR Congo
7 minutes
-
Deputy AG reveals why High Court proceeded with OSP ruling despite pending Supreme Court case
9 minutes
-
Attorney-General unaware of OSP court case until ruling – Dr Srem-Sai
12 minutes
-
Bank of Ghana clarifies treatment of earnings for content creators
29 minutes
-
Outrage over Israeli soldier’s vandalism of Jesus statue in Lebanon
30 minutes
-
“Procedure matters”: Deputy AG defends strict constitutionalism in OSP ruling
30 minutes
-
Quo Warranto OSP: Exercise of public power must be grounded in law – Dr Srem-Sai says
31 minutes
-
‘I was criticised for setting up a radio school without a university degree’ – Tommy Annan Forson reveals
33 minutes
-
Nigerian wins global prize for trying to save bats in a country that shuns them
36 minutes
-
Super-slim Welsh house sells for just £45,000
36 minutes
-
“I cried when I saw Komla Dumor on BBC” – Tommy Annan Forson
38 minutes