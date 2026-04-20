“I cried when I saw Komla Dumor on BBC” – Tommy Annan Forson

Veteran broadcaster Tommy Annan Forson has shared one of the most emotional moments in his broadcasting journey, revealing how proud he was to see his former mentee Komla Dumor rise to the global stage on BBC.

Speaking on The Career Trail on Joy Learning TV and Joy News, he reflected on the impact of mentorship and the success of many young broadcasters he has trained over the years.

One memory, however, remains unforgettable.

“One of my biggest prides was seeing the late Komla Dumor make it to BBC,” he said.

He explained that he had seen Komla’s potential long before his international breakthrough and had even spoken words of encouragement that later became reality.

“I told him one day that he was so good he would end up on the BBC. He said no way,” he recalled.

When that moment finally arrived, it hit him harder than he expected.

“The very first time I saw him on the screen, I wept. I cried because I couldn’t believe it. It felt like a dream. My prediction had come to pass,” he expressed.

“He called me and said, Uncle, you said it. I told him congratulations. I was so proud of him,” he added.

However, Komla Dumor is not the only success story.

Tommy Annan Forson noted that his impact extends beyond one name, pointing to several broadcasters who passed through his training and have gone on to build solid careers in the industry.

“I have also mentored many others I am proud of, including the queen of the airwaves, Doreen Andoh, alongside Kwame Sefa Kayi, Kofi Kum Bilson, Mark Okraku Mantey and several others,” he stated.

For him, the real reward is not only global recognition like Komla Dumor’s journey but also seeing consistency in the growth of those he mentored.

“That is my pride, when I hear them and I know the foundation is still there,” he emphasised.

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