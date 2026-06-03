National

Fire destroys parts of Makola Market

Source: MyJoyOnline.com  
  3 June 2026 9:07pm
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A fierce fire has swept through parts of Makola Market in Accra, destroying several shops and goods worth tens of thousands of cedis.

The blaze, which broke out on Wednesday, quickly spread through sections of the busy commercial hub, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air and forcing traders and shoppers to flee for safety.

Property, including merchandise and other valuables belonging to traders, has been destroyed in the inferno. The full extent of the damage is yet to be determined.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) are at the scene battling the flames and working to prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining shops and structures.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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