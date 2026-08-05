Fuel leak suspected after Daewoo Matiz catches fire at Suhum

A Daewoo Matiz was partially damaged after it caught fire at the Presby Church Junction in Suhum on Monday, with preliminary investigations indicating that a fuel leak from the vehicle's fuel tank triggered the blaze.

According to a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Eastern Region, Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) on Wednesday, August 5, firefighters from the Suhum Fire Station responded to the incident after receiving a distress call and brought the fire under control, preventing the blaze from spreading beyond the affected vehicle.

The statement said the crew arrived at the scene within minutes of receiving the emergency call and successfully contained the blaze. The vehicle sustained partial fire damage, while no injuries or fatalities were recorded.

Preliminary investigations by the fire service attributed the incident to fuel leaking from the vehicle's fuel tank. The cause remains subject to further investigation.

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