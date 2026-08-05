DVLA to introduce six-month temporary sticker for unregistered imported vehicles

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) will introduce a six-month temporary sticker for newly imported vehicles as part of its new smart number plate and licensing regime, a move aimed at tightening compliance with vehicle registration laws.

Speaking on Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Wednesday, August 5, Chief Executive Officer of the DVLA, Julius Neequaye Kotey, said the temporary sticker is intended for Ghanaian vehicle owners who have not yet completed the registration process after acquiring a vehicle.

He explained that the current use of the DV plate system by almost every user of an unregistered car is wrong, adding that the DV plate is solely for garage owners.

"If you are a Ghanaian citizen, you are not a garage owner, and you are not ready to register your car, come for this sticker," he said.

Describing it as a temporary measure, he explained that the sticker would only be valid for six months and cannot be renewed.

"We'll give it to you for only six months. After six months, you must register. It's not renewable," he said.

According to him, each sticker will display key details about the vehicle, including its type, colour and expiry date, making it easier for authorities to identify vehicles awaiting permanent registration.

"This one, we have the car type on it, the colour on it, the expiry on it, after which the owner must register the vehicle," he said.

He said this initiative will be implemented soon, starting with a pilot this August.

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