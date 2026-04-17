DVLA impounds 40 vehicles over fake DP stickers at Tema Harbour

Audio By Carbonatix
The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has impounded 40 vehicles at Tema Harbour after uncovering the use of fake and wrongly applied Drive from Port (DP) stickers.
The operation, which was based on intelligence, revealed that some vehicles carried fraudulent DP stickers, while others had genuine stickers that did not match their records.
Preliminary investigations show that the vehicles were imported into Ghana by CFAO.
However, officials say the issue appears to have arisen during the clearing process. According to the DVLA, “evidence suggests that an agent engaged to clear the vehicles on behalf of the company employed illegal methods, resulting in the discrepancies identified.”
The DVLA introduced DP stickers to replace the old aluminium DP plate system as part of efforts to reduce revenue losses.
The change initially led to a sharp rise in usage. The Authority reported that issuance increased from an average of 2,000 stickers per month to about 15,000 in October 2025.
However, in recent months, officials noticed a drop in the number of stickers being issued at the ports. This decline raised concerns and triggered further investigations, which led to the latest operation at Tema Harbour.
The DVLA says it is now working closely with National Security to investigate the case and clamp down on fraudulent practices within the vehicle import and registration system.
The Authority said that keeping accurate vehicle data is essential. It noted that proper records help ensure road safety, improve traceability, and support effective transport policies.
“Maintaining data integrity from the point of entry through to final registration remains a key priority,” the DVLA said.
It has also urged vehicle importers and industry players to follow the rules and carry out proper checks.
The DVLA added that, together with National Security, it “remains vigilant and committed to safeguarding the integrity of Ghana’s vehicle administration system.”
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