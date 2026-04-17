National

DVLA impounds 40 vehicles over fake DP stickers at Tema Harbour

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  17 April 2026 10:19am
Tema Harbour
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has impounded 40 vehicles at Tema Harbour after uncovering the use of fake and wrongly applied Drive from Port (DP) stickers.

The operation, which was based on intelligence, revealed that some vehicles carried fraudulent DP stickers, while others had genuine stickers that did not match their records.

Preliminary investigations show that the vehicles were imported into Ghana by CFAO.

However, officials say the issue appears to have arisen during the clearing process. According to the DVLA, “evidence suggests that an agent engaged to clear the vehicles on behalf of the company employed illegal methods, resulting in the discrepancies identified.”

The DVLA introduced DP stickers to replace the old aluminium DP plate system as part of efforts to reduce revenue losses.

The change initially led to a sharp rise in usage. The Authority reported that issuance increased from an average of 2,000 stickers per month to about 15,000 in October 2025.

However, in recent months, officials noticed a drop in the number of stickers being issued at the ports. This decline raised concerns and triggered further investigations, which led to the latest operation at Tema Harbour.

The DVLA says it is now working closely with National Security to investigate the case and clamp down on fraudulent practices within the vehicle import and registration system.

The Authority said that keeping accurate vehicle data is essential. It noted that proper records help ensure road safety, improve traceability, and support effective transport policies.

“Maintaining data integrity from the point of entry through to final registration remains a key priority,” the DVLA said.

It has also urged vehicle importers and industry players to follow the rules and carry out proper checks.

The DVLA added that, together with National Security, it “remains vigilant and committed to safeguarding the integrity of Ghana’s vehicle administration system.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group