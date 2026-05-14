See the list of 16 DVLA offices with extended working hours from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has announced extended working hours at selected offices across the country as part of efforts to improve service delivery.

In a Facebook post shared on Thursday, May 14, the DVLA said these offices will now operate from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm, Monday to Friday.

The extended hours are expected to provide greater flexibility for motorists, drivers, and other customers seeking DVLA services, especially in busy urban centres where demand for registration, licensing, and related services remains high.

According to the DVLA, the new operational hours will apply to several offices across the country, including branches in Accra, Kumasi, Tema, Takoradi, Tamale, and other regional capitals.

The offices which will be operating under the new arrangement include the DVLA Prestige Centre Head Office, DVLA Narhman Office, and DVLA Weija Office.

Others are the DVLA Tema Office, DVLA Kumasi Office, and DVLA Tarkwa Office.

The list also includes the DVLA Bolgatanga Office, DVLA Wa Office, and DVLA Tamale Office.

In the Western and Central regions, the extended service hours will apply to the DVLA Takoradi Office and DVLA Cape Coast Office.

The Authority further named the DVLA Koforidua Office, DVLA Sunyani Office, DVLA Ho Office, DVLA Techiman Office, and DVLA Winneba Office as part of the offices covered by the new arrangement.

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