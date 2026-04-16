National

DVLA cuts sod for ultra-modern Tema office, commissions new offices in Ashaiman and Teshie-Nungua

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  16 April 2026 3:35pm
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The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has officially cut sod for the construction of an ultra-modern office complex in Tema.

The project is aimed at positioning the DVLA to meet growing demand with improved efficiency, technology-driven services, and a customer-focused environment.

The planned facility is expected to serve as a centre for modern public service delivery within the transport sector.

In a related development, the DVLA commissioned two Ultra Offices in Ashaiman and Teshie-Nungua.

These new facilities are strategically established to bring services closer to the people, reduce congestion at existing centres, and eliminate the reliance on middlemen by providing direct, convenient access to DVLA services.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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