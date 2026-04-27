DVLA to replace defective 2026 embossed number plates free of charge over fading issue

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has announced plans to replace a batch of 2026 embossed number plates after discovering a defect that causes the characters to fade.

In a statement issued on April 27, the Authority said the issue was identified during routine quality checks.

“Routine quality checks revealed that some plates did not meet the Authority’s durability standards, causing the printed characters to fade,” the DVLA said.

The Authority explained that once the problem was detected, immediate steps were taken to prevent further distribution.

“Once detected, the affected batch was immediately withdrawn from circulation, although some plates had already been issued,” the statement noted.

The DVLA has now called on all affected vehicle owners to report to its offices for replacements at no cost.

“All affected vehicle owners are invited to visit any DVLA office nationwide for a free replacement,” it said.

The Authority apologised for the inconvenience caused and accepted responsibility for the situation.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and take full responsibility for the oversight,” the statement added.

It also assured the public that measures are being put in place to avoid similar issues in the future.

“The DVLA is strengthening its quality assurance processes to prevent a recurrence and remains committed to delivering safe, reliable and high-quality vehicle registration services,” it said.

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