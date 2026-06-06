Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has successfully rescued 21 residents who were trapped in their homes following severe flooding at Doblo Gonno New Site in the Greater Accra Region after a downpour on 4th June 2026.
Personnel from the Amasaman Fire Station responded promptly to a distress call and evacuated 11 females and 10 males from the affected community under the supervision of ADO I Aduamah Richard Ntow, the Fire Service noted.
The swift intervention, according to the GNFS, helped avert any loss of life amid rapidly rising floodwaters that disrupted household activities and rendered several homes inundated.
Although no casualties were recorded, authorities confirmed that multiple properties were submerged and personal belongings were damaged in the deluge, underscoring the recurring vulnerability of low-lying communities during intense rainfall events.
The Ghana National Fire Service has since advised residents to remain vigilant during periods of heavy rainfall and to relocate early to safer grounds whenever flood risks become apparent, as part of broader efforts to strengthen community resilience.
Latest Stories
-
Recurring June floods show institutional failure and lack of accountability – Victoria Bright
1 hour
-
Dr. Bawumia congratulates new Christian Council leadership; pledges continued cooperation
1 hour
-
Changes to anti-LGBTQ+ bill could undermine enforcement – Ntim Fordjour
1 hour
-
Accra Floods: GNFS rescues 21 residents in Doblo Gonno
2 hours
-
Davida Roofing Systems CEO named among 100 Legendary African Dignitaries for 2026
2 hours
-
Speaker Bagbin breaks ground on Wa Palace project, tells “detractors” Wa won’t be zongo
2 hours
-
On Ghana’s Oti River, a weather forecast can mean survival
2 hours
-
Ntim Fordjour urges NDC to back revised anti-LGBTQ+ bill, demands consistency on assent
2 hours
-
Ghana prepared to prevent Ebola outbreak despite no recorded case – Deputy Health Minister
2 hours
-
GMA supports KATH doctors strike over CEO suspension – demands reinstatement within 3 days
2 hours