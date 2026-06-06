Accra Floods: GNFS rescues 21 residents in Doblo Gonno

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has successfully rescued 21 residents who were trapped in their homes following severe flooding at Doblo Gonno New Site in the Greater Accra Region after a downpour on 4th June 2026.

Personnel from the Amasaman Fire Station responded promptly to a distress call and evacuated 11 females and 10 males from the affected community under the supervision of ADO I Aduamah Richard Ntow, the Fire Service noted.

The swift intervention, according to the GNFS, helped avert any loss of life amid rapidly rising floodwaters that disrupted household activities and rendered several homes inundated.

Although no casualties were recorded, authorities confirmed that multiple properties were submerged and personal belongings were damaged in the deluge, underscoring the recurring vulnerability of low-lying communities during intense rainfall events.

The Ghana National Fire Service has since advised residents to remain vigilant during periods of heavy rainfall and to relocate early to safer grounds whenever flood risks become apparent, as part of broader efforts to strengthen community resilience.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.