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GNFS prevents major power outage after extinguishing electrical fire at Tetegu

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  29 July 2026 11:45am
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The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has averted a major power outage after firefighters from the Weija Fire Station swiftly extinguished an electrical fire involving an Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) pole and overhead cables at Tetegu SDA at Weija in the Greater Accra Region.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, July 28, 2026, following a distress call to the Fire Service.

Firefighters responded promptly and successfully contained the blaze before it could spread to a nearby ECG transformer, preventing what could have resulted in a widespread electricity disruption.

The fire caused damage to the affected ECG pole and electrical cables, but no injuries were recorded. Authorities have since launched investigations to determine the cause of the incident.

The Ghana National Fire Service commended the quick response of its personnel, noting that their timely intervention helped minimise damage and protected critical electricity infrastructure from further destruction.

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