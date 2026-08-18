GoldBod to fund rehabilitation of six water treatment plants affected by mining

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) will fully fund the rehabilitation of six water treatment plants shut down due to poor water quality linked to irresponsible mining and other activities.

The Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi, disclosed this during his keynote address at the National Mining Dialogue 2026, held under the theme “Rethinking the Social License to Operate" on Tuesday, August 18.

He said the intervention forms part of GoldBod’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) policy, aimed at addressing some of the environmental and social consequences associated with mining.

The first three treatment plants are Daboase, Sekyere Hemang and Bonsa, all of which serve communities in the Western and Central Regions.

According to Mr Gyamfi, the plants collectively serve more than 76 communities and approximately 100,000 users.

The remaining three water treatment plants — Kwanyako, Baifikrom and Essagyir — will also be fully funded for rehabilitation by GoldBod next year, he added.

He said the decision to fund their rehabilitation was part of GoldBod’s commitment to mitigating the impact of irresponsible mining on critical public infrastructure and access to potable water.

Mr Gyamfi said the intervention demonstrates the need for the mining sector to take greater responsibility for the social and environmental impact of its activities.

The National Mining Dialogue event is organised by Asempa 94.7 FM and its flagship programme, Ekosiisen, in partnership with Semmis DS and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

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