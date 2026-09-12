Big Chef Season 5: Final 10 face Omo Tuo Challenge

The final 10 contestants on Big Chef Season Five will face the Omo Tuo Challenge this Sunday as the competition intensifies.

Following the season’s first eviction, the contestants return to the Big Chef kitchen knowing that the margin for error is becoming smaller as the race for the ultimate prize continues.

Last week’s Jollof Challenge proved to be one of the most eventful episodes of the season so far.

After two previous appearances in the bottom two, Michael staged an impressive comeback, delivering a plate of Jollof that put him in contention for the Star Chef of the Day title.

His performance resulted in a tie with Clara, but after weighing both dishes, the judges decided Clara had done enough to take the top spot, earning her the Star Chef title.

At the other end of the competition, Jeremiah, Grace and Yayra found themselves in the bottom three.

Jeremiah was eventually saved, while Grace and Yayra became the first contestants to be evicted from Big Chef Season Five, reducing the number of young chefs from 12 to 10.

Now, the remaining contestants must put last week’s emotions behind them as they face the Omo Tuo Challenge.

Omo Tuo, popularly known as rice balls, is a well-loved Ghanaian dish typically served with soup and a variety of accompaniments.

While the dish may be familiar to the young chefs, getting the texture of the rice balls right, preparing the perfect accompaniment and delivering the flavours the judges are looking for could prove challenging.

With only 10 contestants remaining, every challenge becomes increasingly important, and another strong performance could move one young chef a step closer to the ultimate prize.

Who will master the Omo Tuo Challenge? Who will emerge as the next Star Chef of the Day, and who could find themselves at the bottom?

Find out when Big Chef Season Five airs this Sunday at 4:00 pm on Joy Prime.

Viewers can also catch the contestants on JP Diaries every Tuesday at 5:00 pm on Joy Prime.

Big Chef Season Five is sponsored by Frytol, Fortune Spread, Gino, Didi Shito, Sankofa Natural Spices, Ginny Mayonnaise Premium, LEF Signature, Wisdom Salt, Roch Electronics, Compu Ghana and Reedy Vitamin C.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.