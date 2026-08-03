Big Chef Junior Season 5 launches with pizza-inspired theme

Joy Prime has launched the fifth season of Big Chef Junior, unveiling 12 young contestants under the theme, “The Perfect Pizza”.

The stage was set, the oven preheated and the ingredients complete as Joy Prime officially launched the fifth season of Big Chef Junior on Sunday with a colourful event themed “The Perfect Pizza”.

The creative launch celebrated the idea that, just as every ingredient plays a vital role in making the perfect pizza, each contestant brings a unique personality, talent and flavour to the competition.

The event opened with an energetic performance by Kobby, winner of Nsoromma Season 8, who thrilled guests before host Michelle Agyekum officially welcomed the audience and introduced the concept behind this year’s theme.

Using pizza as a metaphor, Michelle unveiled each contestant as one of the 12 essential ingredients needed to create the perfect pizza, highlighting the unique strengths they will bring to the Big Chef Junior kitchen.

The audience was then introduced to this season’s judges, Chef Gigi and Chef Michael, who will guide, mentor and critique the contestants throughout the competition as they battle through a series of culinary challenges.

The excitement continued with a comedy performance by Kojo PJay before the event reached its climax with the official unveiling of all 12 contestants.

The contestants for Big Chef Junior Season 5 are:

Akosua Appiah: Flour, the foundation that holds everything together.

Clara Amadu: Yeast, proving that greatness is not measured by size.

Queenita Yayra Kabu: Water, bringing every ingredient together.

Grace Onia: Salt, the hidden difference that enhances every flavour.

Sethlyne Ama Klido: Olive oil, adding warmth, richness and confidence.

T’Yanna Adjetey: Pizza sauce, the bold heart and identity of the pizza.

Michael Rhema Otokunor: Mozzarella cheese, the crowd favourite full of surprises.

Nana Akua Afriyie Akyea: Pepperoni, the bold star determined to stand out.

Hamdiya Abubakarr: Bell peppers, bringing colour, freshness and determination.

Jeremiah Kwakye: Mushrooms, adding depth with quiet confidence.

Christabel Aseye: Onions, the unexpected hero whose meals promise to bring smiles.

Afia G. Aseda Sarbeng: Oregano, the perfect finishing touch that completes the recipe.

The launch also featured appearances by former contestants and their families, media personalities, partners and invited guests, who gathered to celebrate the return of one of Ghana’s favourite children’s cooking competitions.

Through the launch concept, organisers reiterated that Big Chef Junior is more than a cooking competition. The programme continues to nurture creativity, confidence, discipline and teamwork while inspiring children to develop a lifelong passion for cooking.

Now in its fifth season, Big Chef Junior has become one of Joy Prime’s flagship children’s reality programmes, showcasing young culinary talent while promoting practical life skills.

With a new cast of young chefs, two experienced judges and a season built around innovation, Big Chef Junior Season 5 promises another culinary adventure for viewers.

The competition airs every Sunday on Joy Prime, while Big Chef Diary Sessions airs every Tuesday, giving audiences exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the contestants’ experiences, friendships and life inside the Big Chef Junior house.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.