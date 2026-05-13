Qwecu Large wins episode 7 of Joy Prime’s Beatz and Barz

Qwecu Large, representing Adabraka, emerged as the winner of Episode Seven of Beatz and Barz, which aired on Saturday, May 9, on Joy Prime TV.

He defeated fellow rapper Cata Pot, who represented Newtown, to claim the GH¢1,000 cash prize.

The episode featured an intense rap battle between the two artistes, who performed over beats provided live before an energetic audience.

In the first round, both contestants performed on their own selected beats.

The second round challenged them to rap about the communities they represent using assigned instrumentals, while the final round saw them go head-to-head once again on fresh beats.

Host MC Dalinton introduced the contestants, moderated the competition, and kept the audience entertained throughout the show with lively interactions and commentary.

The winner was determined by audience votes based on lyricism, delivery, crowd engagement, and stage presence, with Qwecu Large securing the victory.

Following the broadcast, fans took to TikTok and Facebook to discuss the episode and share performance clips using the hashtag #BeatzAndBarz.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.