Jahnyce emerges winner of Joy Prime’s Beatz and Barz episode 6

Audio By Carbonatix
Jahnyce, representing Ashaiman, was declared the winner of the Beatz and Barz Raga episode that aired last Saturday, May 2, on Joy Prime TV, defeating fellow raggarist Mellow Kalaban, who represented Achimota Mile 7, claiming a GH¢1,000 cash prize.
The high-energy episode showcased an intense Raga battle between the two artistes, who delivered rapid-fire lyrics and intricate wordplay over some dancehall beats in front of an electrified audience.
Jahnyce opened with a commanding set, blending sharp social commentary on street life and resilience with flawless flow and punchy delivery, earning immediate roars of approval and sustained applause from the crowd, who chanted his name multiple times.
Mellow Kalaban countered with a gritty performance heavy on boastful bars, rhythmic switches, and crowd hyping ad-libs, sparking chants, cheers, and even a brief "encore" call during his standout hook about urban hustle.
Host MC Dalinton kept the vibe electric, introducing the rappers with hype building flair, moderating the back-to-back rounds, interacting with fans for real-time reactions, and maintaining seamless flow amid the high energy.
His energy amplified the episode's intensity, while praising both artistes' authenticity and rallying the audience for louder responses.
The audience evaluated based on lyricism, hype, delivery, and stage presence before announcing Jahnyce as the victor, who received the GH¢1,000 cash amid jubilant cheers.
The episode was well talked about online, especially on TikTok and Facebook. Fans shared raw clips of standout bars, full performance breakdowns, and reaction videos, with #BeatzAndBarz amassing thousands of views by Sunday.
Supporters hailed Jahnyce's win as undisputed, citing his bold voice and command, while Mellow Kalaban's backers argued his raw energy and technical flips deserved the edge, fueling lively debates in comment sections under Joy Prime's official posts and fan pages.
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