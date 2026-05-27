KetaFC alleges bias and interference in Volta Regional Middle League protest

KetaFC has raised concerns over what it describes as unfair administrative conduct and possible bias in the handling of a protest reportedly filed against the club following its victory over Yingor FC in the Volta Regional Middle League.

In a statement issued on May 27, 2026, KetaFC expressed disappointment over developments surrounding the protest after the club’s 3-2 win against Yingor FC.

According to the club, the protest being considered reportedly relates to matters arising from the 2023/2024 Middle League season, a competition it says Yingor FC neither qualified for nor participated in beyond the sub-middle league stage.

KetaFC questioned the basis upon which such a matter could be used against the club in the current competition, suggesting that the process raises concerns about fairness and procedural integrity.

The club further alleged that previous protest decisions ruled in its favour remain unresolved, a situation it says deepens perceptions of selective justice and targeted treatment.

KetaFC also linked the matter to broader concerns about administrative influence within football management in the Volta Region.

In the statement, the club cautioned against the use of “privileged positions, closeness to power, financial influence, or sponsorship arrangements” to influence sporting outcomes or administrative decisions.

The club stressed that sponsorship of a competition should not translate into preferential treatment or guaranteed sporting success.

KetaFC maintained that its victory over Yingor FC was achieved fairly on the field of play and warned against attempts to overturn the result through external influence.

The statement also highlighted the ownership of the club by Enyonam Apetorgbor, describing her investment in football as a significant contribution to sports development and women’s participation in football administration.

According to the club, any attempts to undermine such investments through unfair administrative processes could discourage future investment in regional football.

KetaFC has called on the Volta Regional Football Association to apply its rules fairly and transparently without fear, favour, intimidation, or selective treatment.

The club insists that the growth and credibility of football in the Volta Region depend on equal treatment and integrity in the administration of the game.

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