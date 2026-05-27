‘The Corporate Code’ launched to groom, nurture fresh graduates for corporate career

Selina Buabeng

Fresh graduates can now beam with confidence as The Corporate Code has been launched to groom, grit and nurture them to prepare for the corporate world.

This is to ensure they cope with the demanding and evolving dynamics at the workplace.

Speaking at the launch, founder, Selina Buabeng, said The Corporate Code is not just an event, but it is a movement to prepare young professionals to thrive at work.

“I have experienced moments where competence alone was not enough. Moments where you realise that beyond your degree, there are unspoken rules that determine how far you go”.

“And that is why this initiative was born. The Corporate Code is not just an event—it is a movement. A movement to prepare young professionals not just to get into the room, but to thrive in it”, the hR Specialist explained.

She continued that The Corporate Code is here to bridge the gap between “what we are taught and what we actually meet”.

“To move from theory to reality. From potential to performance”, she alluded.

She further stated that “We will talk about corporate grooming—not just how you look, but how you show up, how you communicate, and how you carry your value”.

Selina also shared her experience about live interviews, saying this is to correct, refine, and empower fresh graduates looking for jobs.

Most importantly, she said office politics is important that many people avoid, but everyone eventually encounters.

Platform Built on Truth

She continued that The Corporate Code platform is built on truth, because this help everyone to navigate their career with wisdom, confidence, and integrity.

She urged new graduates to begin their careers with a new level of awareness, confidence, and intentionality.

The event witnessed a round table conversation where some HR Specialists and other senior professionals shared their career experiences. There were also presentations by career coaches

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.