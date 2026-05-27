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“Don’t be depressed, have confidence” — Ablakwa encourages evacuees from South Africa

Source: Albert Kuzor   
  27 May 2026 4:57pm
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Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has urged Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa following xenophobic attacks not to lose hope, assuring them that the government has plans in place to support their reintegration into society.

Addressing the returnees at the Accra International Airport on Wednesday, May 27, Mr Ablakwa encouraged them to remain optimistic despite their experiences abroad.

“We don't want any of you to feel brokenhearted, don't be downhearted, don't be depressed, have confidence that the almighty has better plans for you,” he told the evacuees upon their arrival.

The Minister assured them that they would benefit from various government social intervention programmes, including MahamaCare, the 24-Hour Economy initiative, the Women’s Development Bank and the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).

He said the government would ensure that the returnees are considered for such interventions as part of efforts to help them rebuild their lives.

READ ALSO: Government announces support package for South Africa evacuees

Mr Ablakwa further reassured the evacuees that the state remains committed to their welfare and would provide the necessary support to facilitate a smooth transition back into Ghanaian society.

He added that the administration of President John Dramani Mahama is putting measures in place to assist the returnees and help them reintegrate successfully.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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