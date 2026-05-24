Xenophobia: Ghana to receive first batch of evacuees from South Africa on May 27

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana is set to receive its first batch of evacuees from South Africa on Wednesday, May 27, as part of ongoing efforts to bring home citizens affected by rising xenophobic tensions in that country.
About 300 Ghanaians are expected to arrive in Accra on the first evacuation flight, according to Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Mr Benjamin Quashie.
He disclosed this in an interview with DW Africa on Sunday, May 24, noting that Ghanaian authorities, in collaboration with South African officials, are currently conducting screening and verification exercises to finalise the list of evacuees.
Mr Quashie explained that the exercise is being carefully managed to ensure that all eligible citizens are properly documented and safely processed before departure.
- Read also: ‘I’m sick and tired of this country’ – Ghanaian in South Africa pour out frustrations at meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister
“We are screening them, and once we are done, we will let them know the number of people who will be going to Ghana. We are expecting to have between 200 and 300 people here today, and Home Affairs will set up at 10 a.m. today for them to be able to leave on Wednesday at 6 a.m. for Ghana,” he said.
He further indicated that the evacuation exercise will continue beyond the first flight, with additional arrangements already in place to transport more Ghanaians who have expressed interest in returning home.
“The first group has an aircraft that will take 300, and after a few days, we will take another 300, and then there will be a third flight with another 300 to ensure that we get everyone home,” Mr Quashie added.
The evacuation, which was initially scheduled to begin on May 21, was postponed after authorities recorded a higher-than-expected number of Ghanaians seeking to return home due to safety concerns.
The move comes amid renewed reports of xenophobic tensions in parts of South Africa, raising concerns about the safety of foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, residing there.
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