‘Invest $9,000 in my preparation and give me $1,000 if I win gold’ – Raphael Botsyo urges Government

Ghanaian wheelchair racing legend Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe has delivered a powerful and thought-provoking message to the government of Ghana following his participation in the Men’s 1500m T54 Final at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Rather than calling for bigger victory bonuses, the veteran para-athlete appealed for greater investment in athlete preparation, arguing that meaningful support before competitions is the key to winning medals.

“I’d prefer the government invest $9,000 in my preparation and give me $1,000 if I win gold,” Botsyo said after his race.

The statement captured the essence of his long-standing appeal for a shift in Ghana’s sports funding model, from rewarding success after competitions to investing in athletes before they compete.

Botsyo explained that para-athletes do not seek special treatment but fair opportunities to prepare adequately through quality training, access to specialised equipment, sports science support and proper international exposure.

According to the veteran racer, Ghana’s para-athletes have repeatedly demonstrated that they can compete with the world’s best whenever they receive the necessary resources.

Drawing on more than 20 years of representing Ghana, Botsyo revealed that he has often had to finance his own specialised racing equipment, describing the situation as one that must change if Ghana is to consistently challenge for international medals.

He stressed that investing substantially in preparation would give athletes a far greater chance of standing on the podium than relying mainly on post-event rewards.

Botsyo also acknowledged the efforts of the leadership and management of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Ghana, expressing appreciation for the support, preparation programmes and financial assistance provided to Team Ghana ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

The seasoned wheelchair racer has now turned his attention to the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games, while urging policymakers to adopt a long-term investment strategy that prioritises athlete development over short-term incentives.

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