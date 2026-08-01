KOICA donates ICT Centre to Wesley Girls’ Basic School

Pupils of Wesley Girls' Basic School in Cape Coast are expected to acquire practical digital skills following the inauguration of a fully equipped Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre aimed at enhancing the teaching and learning of computing.

The facility, provided by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) with the Korean University Council for Social Service (KUCSS) through Team WIADZE, is expected to improve digital literacy among pupils while strengthening ICT education at the basic school level.

The centre comprises 13 desktop computers, 12 for pupils and one for teachers, as well as a multimedia projector and other accessories to facilitate practical lessons.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Team Leader of Team WIADZE, Choi Minkyoung, said the project was initiated after the team observed that although ICT formed part of the school's curriculum, the absence of adequate facilities limited pupils' ability to acquire practical skills.

She explained that the intervention involved renovating an unused classroom into a modern ICT laboratory, installing computers and teaching equipment, and providing capacity-building training for teachers to improve ICT instruction.

"Our objective was not only to donate computers but to create an environment where pupils can confidently learn, explore and apply technology. We believe digital education is essential to preparing children for the future," she said.

Ms Minkyoung added that beyond the infrastructure, the project also introduced ICT lessons, cultural exchange programmes and interactive learning sessions through which pupils were exposed to Korean culture and basic digital applications.

The Headmistress of Wesley Girls' Basic School, Margaret Akosua Evans, described the ICT Centre as a major milestone in the school's quest to improve teaching and learning.

She said the facility would provide pupils with hands-on experience in computing, improve classroom instruction and expose learners to digital tools required in an increasingly technology-driven world.

"This is a dream come true for our school. For a long time, practical ICT lessons were difficult because we lacked adequate equipment. This facility will significantly improve the learning experience of our pupils," she said.

Ms Evans expressed gratitude to KOICA, KUCSS and Team WIADZE for investing in the future of the children and supporting quality education in the school.

Representing the Cape Coast Metropolitan Director of Education, Amos Yeboah said digital literacy had become an essential component of education and commended the partners for complementing the government's efforts to improve ICT education.

He urged school authorities, teachers and pupils to maintain the facility to ensure that future generations also benefited from the intervention.

The Central Regional ICT Coordinator of the Ghana Education Service, Patrick Biney Amissah, noted that inadequate ICT infrastructure remained a challenge in many basic schools across the country.

He therefore encouraged the pupils to make effective use of the opportunity, stressing that access to a modern ICT laboratory would give them an advantage in developing practical digital competencies.

The Bishop-Elect of the Methodist Church Ghana, Cape Coast Diocese, advised the school authorities to institute proper maintenance measures to protect the equipment.

He explained that because the school is located close to the sea, the salty coastal environment could accelerate corrosion of electronic devices if regular maintenance was not carried out.

Representing the Central Regional Manager of the Methodist Education Unit, Gifty Nortey expressed appreciation to the development partners for supporting education and urged the school community to safeguard the facility.

As part of activities marking the commissioning, pupils entertained guests with a K-pop dance performance they had learnt from the Korean volunteers during the implementation of the project.

The school also presented certificates of appreciation and souvenirs to members of Team WIADZE in recognition of their contribution towards improving ICT education at the school.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.