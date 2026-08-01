GTBank set to host 5th edition of Autism workshop and consultations to advance inclusion through action

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Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Ltd has announced the 5th Edition of its biggest Corporate Social Investment initiative, the GTBank Autism Workshop and Consultations, scheduled to take place from Tuesday, 4th August to Saturday, 8th August, 2026 at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).
The 5-day event, themed "Acceptance in Action: From Family to Classroom to Workplace to Public Spaces," underscores the importance of fostering genuine inclusion for individuals on the Autism spectrum across every aspect of society. The workshop aims to encourage practical actions that promote understanding, acceptance, and equal opportunities within homes, schools, workplaces and public environments.
The GTBank Autism Workshop and Consultations has become a flagship initiative providing free one-on-one access to locally and internationally renowned specialists such as Speech, Behavioural and Occupational Therapists, ENT Specialists, Dentists, Child Psychologists, Psychiatrists and Special Education Experts who will share practical knowledge on care and support for people living with this neurodevelopmental disorder.
The event will begin with a Workshop and Conference at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 4th August, 2026, at the Kofi Ohene-Konadu Auditorium, bringing together medical professionals, special educators, policymakers and advocacy groups to discuss critical issues surrounding autism.
It will then be followed by a four-day consultation from Wednesday, 5th to Saturday, 8th August, 2026, featuring a multidisciplinary team of specialists, including Speech Therapists, Behaviour Analysts, Occupational Therapists, Clinical Psychologists, Special Education Needs Experts and Dentists from Canada, the United States, Nigeria, Ghana, among others.
Over the past five years, the GTBank Autism Programme has become one of Ghana's leading platforms for autism advocacy, education and support, helping thousands of families access specialist expertise while encouraging greater public understanding and acceptance of neurodiversity.
Speaking on this year's event, Managing Director of GTBank Ghana, Thomas Attah John, said:
"At GTBank, we believe that true inclusion requires more than awareness; it requires deliberate action. Through this initiative, we continue to create opportunities for families to access expert support while encouraging institutions and communities to embrace people living with Autism with understanding, dignity, and acceptance. Together, we can build a society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive."
The workshop is open to all, including parents and caregivers, teachers, healthcare professionals, employers, students, policymakers, and members of the general public who are interested in learning more about autism and promoting inclusive communities.
Attendance is free; however, interested participants are encouraged to register in advance at gtcoplc.com/autism. Additional information on registration, workshop schedules and consultation appointments has been shared on all GTBank Ghana social media pages and official communication channels.
Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) PLC is one of Ghana's leading financial institutions, committed to delivering innovative banking solutions while driving meaningful social impact through education, health, community development and inclusion initiatives. Through its annual Autism Programme, the Bank continues to champion awareness, acceptance and access to specialist support for individuals living with autism and their families.
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