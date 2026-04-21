GAF launches autism support centre project

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has launched a Special Needs Centre project at Burma Hall, Burma Camp, Accra, to support persons on the autism spectrum.

The initiative forms part of activities marking World Autism Awareness Month.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said Lieutenant General William Agyapong, Chief of the Defence Staff, launched the project.

Air Vice Marshal Joshua Lartei Mensah-Larkai, Chief of Staff at the General Headquarters, said the project was intended to improve awareness and strengthen support systems for individuals on the autism spectrum and their families.

“The launch provides an opportunity not only to raise awareness but also to encourage meaningful conversations to strengthen support systems for individuals on the autism spectrum and their families,” he said.

AVM Mensah-Larkai said many families faced challenges accessing specialised services, learning environments and social support, adding that the Armed Forces had responded through the initiative.

The facility, to be constructed by All Needs Development Company, will include 42 accessible classrooms, staff offices, recreational facilities, an administration block and specialised therapeutic units.

Services to be provided will include speech and language therapy, behavioural interventions, psychological assessment and counselling.

As part of preparations, the GAF visited the Dzorwulu Special School and benchmarked the project against the Spectrum Academy of Utah in the United States, which is expected to provide technical support and management expertise.

Mr Ato Brown, Guest of Honour, said the theme “Celebrate Differences” highlighted the importance of diversity.

“Diversity in how people think, learn, communicate and interact should not be considered as weakness in society. Instead, it should be celebrated as a strength that enriches our communities,” he said.

Dr Erica Danfrekua Dickson, Director of Mental Health at GAF Health Services, urged personnel to help eliminate the stigma associated with neurodiversity and to support ongoing awareness-raising.

Ms Serwah Quaynor, Special Guest, called on organisations and security agencies to support the project and awareness campaigns.

She said collective action was needed to ensure that children with special needs received adequate care, education and opportunities.

The military high command has launched a fundraising appeal with an initial contribution of GH¢500,000, while personnel and partners also donated towards the project, the statement said.

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