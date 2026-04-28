“Do not attack the military” – GAF warns after Binduri incident

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has confirmed that the number of arrests linked to the deadly attack on a military escort convoy in Binduri in the Upper East Region has risen to 21, as security operations intensify to track down remaining suspects.

The attack occurred on Monday, April 27, 2026, when a convoy transporting approximately 140 civilians from Bawku to Bolgatanga came under heavy gunfire from unidentified assailants. Three civilians lost their lives in the incident, while one other person sustained injuries.

In a press release issued on the day of the attack, the military confirmed that the escort convoy had been ambushed by unknown elements. The soldiers successfully repulsed the attack, resulting in the death of seven assailants. During the pursuit, security forces discovered and retrieved from an escapee who had gone to a mosque a G3 automatic rifle, two filled magazines of 20 rounds each, and 176 rounds of additional ammunition.

Speaking on Channel One News, the Acting Director General of Public Relations for the Ghana Armed Forces, Captain (Navy) Veronica Adzo Arhin, confirmed that the number of suspects taken into custody has now climbed to 21.

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She stated that the suspects are assisting in the investigation and that security operations remain active as efforts continue to track down other individuals linked to the attack.

Captain Arhin described the situation as evolving and cautioned the public against attacking security personnel on official duty.

"Please do not attack the military, especially when they are on official duty. When you do that, it is needless lives that will be lost because we need to protect ourselves and protect whatever assignment we have been given," she said.

The Armed Forces extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased civilians and wished the injured a speedy recovery. The military also stated that it is working with other security agencies to stabilise the area and prevent further attacks. The statement was signed by Captain Arhin.

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