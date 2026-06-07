MoMo vendor killed in armed robbery attack at Dominase Onion Market, another critically injured

Audio By Carbonatix
A mobile money vendor has been shot dead, while another person is battling for his life following an armed robbery attack at the Gomoa Dominase Onion Market in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.
According to eyewitness accounts, five heavily armed robbers stormed the busy market and opened fire, discharging more than 20 rounds of ammunition during the attack.
The assailants reportedly targeted the mobile money vendor, fatally shooting him before fleeing the scene. Another victim sustained gunshot wounds and is currently in critical condition.
Speaking to Adom News, an eyewitness, Yussif Mohammed, said the deceased was shot multiple times in the stomach, neck and back.
He explained that traders and residents initially believed the gunshots were being fired by police officers, making it difficult for them to move closer to the scene or respond immediately.
The incident has left traders and residents in shock, with many expressing concerns over the growing insecurity in the area.
Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Gomoa Potsin Neighbourhood Watch Committee, Ebo Anderson, has appealed to the Inspector-General of Police to provide adequate logistics and resources to the Gomoa Dominase District Police Command to enhance security and combat crime in the area.
He stressed the need for increased police presence and support to prevent similar incidents and ensure the safety of residents and businesses.
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