Finance Minister must explain 0.75% MoMo tax – Minority

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has called on the finance minister to urgently explain the circumstances surrounding the introduction of a proposed 0.75% charge on mobile money transactions.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday May 26, the caucus says it has intercepted a statement from the Bank of Ghana indicating that from June 1, transfers from bank accounts to mobile money wallets will attract a 0.75% levy, while direct wallet-to-bank transactions will also be affected.

According to the Minority, although earlier public notices were issued on the matter, the process raises questions about how the levy is being implemented and enforced.

“We have in our hand a statement that has just been released by the Bank of Ghana,” the Minority noted, adding that the development requires immediate clarification from the Finance Ministry and relevant authorities.

The group is also questioning what it describes as the use of the central bank and a private sector company to enforce the levy, arguing that the arrangement should have been fully scrutinised during the budget approval process in Parliament.

“The Finance Minister must come to Parliament on Thursday to explain the circumstances leading to the imposition of these 0.75% charges on mobile money transactions,” the Minority demanded.

They insist they are not only interested in any suspension of the directive but want full clarity on how the decision was arrived at.

Beyond the levy issue, the Minority used the platform to criticise the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing it of inconsistency and failing to deliver on its promises.

The group described the situation as evidence of what it called broken promises and lack of policy consistency.

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