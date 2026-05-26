TVET must drive Ghana’s development, not be seen as second-tier education – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

President John Mahama says Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) must no longer be treated as second-tier education, but rather as a key driver of Ghana’s national development.

Speaking at the opening of the 4th Applied Research Conference of Technical Universities in Ghana at Effia in the Western Region, President Mahama stressed the need for practical research and innovation to support national growth.

He said technical universities must focus on producing solutions that meet industry needs and create jobs.

The conference is being held on the theme: “Advancing TVET for Innovation, Technology Transfer and Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Development.”

President Mahama noted that the conversion of polytechnics into technical universities ten years ago marked a major step toward Ghana’s industrialisation agenda.

He announced a GH¢10 million support fund for technical universities, with additional funding earmarked for doctoral training and research.

The President also revealed plans to establish a new science university in the Savannah Area, as well as two new technical universities in Techiman and Jasikan.

On inclusive education, he pledged a GH¢50 million annual tertiary support fund for persons with disabilities.

President Mahama further emphasised the need for continuous investment in STEM, artificial intelligence, and robotics education to prepare the younger generation for the future.

He commended lecturers, researchers, and students for contributing to national development through innovation and practical skills training.

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