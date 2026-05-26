Six arrested for murder at galamsey site at Gwira Ampansie

The Ghana Police Service has arrested six suspects in connection with a fatal shooting incident at a galamsey site at Gwira Ampansie in the Nzema East District of the Western Region.

According to the Western Regional Police Command, the incident led to the death of 45-year-old Angu Mensah, popularly known as Abusuapanyi, following what police described as a misunderstanding at the mining site.

“The deceased, Angu Mensah, aged 45, was shot at the site during a misunderstanding,” portions of the police statement said.

The suspects, made up of three Ghanaians and three Chinese nationals, are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

They have been identified as Hamza Abubakar, 36; Hamidu Seidu, 42; Francis Biewose, 26; Bai Yaozheng, 36; Liu Gang, 43; and Wen Xien Wen, 45.

Police said officers in Axim received a distress call on Sunday, May 24, about a shooting incident at the mining site.

“The team together with the Regional Police Intelligence Directorate proceeded to the scene,” the statement noted.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a misunderstanding broke out between the deceased and some individuals at the site, during which a suspect identified as Alfred Sadick, also known as “Strong Man,” allegedly shot the victim in the chest.

“One Alfred Sadick alias ‘Strong Man’ shot him in the chest,” police stated.

The Police Command says efforts are underway to arrest the suspect, who remains on the run.

“Efforts are underway to get the suspect Alfred Sadick also known as ‘Strong Man’ arrested,” the statement added.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Axim Government Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Police are appealing to the public to provide credible information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

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