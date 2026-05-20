National

OBZ Group founder urges regulation of fuel sales in galamsey communities

Source: Nancy Koomson  
  20 May 2026 8:33pm
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The founder of OBZ Group Ghana Limited, Ernest Domie, popularly known as OBANZY, has called on authorities to regulate the sale of fuel at illegal mining sites as part of efforts to curb galamsey activities.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with JoyNews on May 19 in Accra, Mr. Domie said illegal mining operations heavily depend on fuel to power excavators and changfang machines used at mining sites.

According to him, restricting access to fuel in illegal mining areas could significantly reduce galamsey activities.

“If there is no fuel, there will not be galamsey,” he stated.

Mr. Domie disclosed that he has petitioned several state institutions, including the Ghana Armed Forces, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), and the Bureau of National Investigations, among others, over the matter.

However, he said the only official response he received came from the Office of the Vice President.

He further revealed that he held discussions with the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, on the need to regulate fuel sales along illegal mining routes.

According to him, the Minister assured him that the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, Godwin Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo, would take steps to address the situation.

Mr. Domie also proposed the decentralisation of NAIMOS to the district level to improve coordination and operations.

He suggested that every district police commander should have direct access to the NAIMOS Director of Operations to strengthen the fight against illegal mining.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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