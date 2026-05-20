Socrate Safo Speaks: When Battles come in Winter, a lesson from Prophet Badu Kobi’s predicament

Prophet Badu Kobi

There is an old Biblical caution attributed to Jesus Christ that says, “Pray that your flight will not take place in winter.” Matthew 24 verse 20. KJV

It is a profound statement about timing, human frailty and the harsh reality that some battles become unbearable, not because people are weak, but because circumstances become too difficult to survive.

That scripture came to mind strongly after watching the unfolding predicament of Prophet Badu Kobi, who recently went public with his financial struggles and reportedly put up his church and properties for sale to settle debts.

The internet, as expected, has not been kind.

Socrate Safo, the writer

Many who once admired him are now mocking him. Others are replaying some of his old controversial utterances and prophecies they found offensive or unpalatable.

The same man who once gifted cars generously and moved around with influence and admiration is today said to be struggling even with transportation.

Yet amid the mockery, one important question is missing: What really went wrong?

That question is more important than the ridicule.

For the truth is that no human being is insulated from life’s storms.

Sometimes, people do not fall because they failed to plan. Not every downfall is the result of recklessness or arrogance. Sometimes, as the famous words go, “the centre simply cannot hold and things fall apart.”

Life has a way of humbling people unexpectedly.

Today, it is Prophet Badu Kobi. Tomorrow it could be a businessman, a politician, a celebrity, a pastor, or an ordinary worker who once appeared secure and untouchable.

Fortunes change. Circumstances shift. Seasons alter.

That is why moments like this should provoke reflection rather than celebration.

Personally, I am not a follower of Prophet Badu Kobi. I am not a member of his church, nor do I subscribe to all his spiritual claims or prophetic declarations.

But his current situation is deeply humbling because it reminds us all of the fragile nature of human existence.

One bad season can undo years of comfort.

And perhaps that is the deeper meaning behind Christ’s warning about battles in winter.

Some challenges arrive at the worst possible moment, when strength is low, help is absent, resources are exhausted and hope itself is fading.

In such moments, mockery becomes cruelty.

This does not mean public figures should be beyond criticism. Neither does it mean people should suddenly forget statements or actions they once disagreed with.

However, there is a difference between criticism and the complete loss of compassion for a fellow human being in distress.

Maybe instead of laughing endlessly at the Prophet’s downfall, society should pause and learn from it.

Maybe we should examine our own lives and ask whether we are truly prepared for adversity if it ever knocks on our doors.

Maybe we should pray a little more for ourselves.

And perhaps, say a little prayer too for Prophet Badu Kobi, because no one truly knows when their own battle may come, or whether it will arrive in winter.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.