Licensed mining firm cries foul over  illegal occupation of concession at Wasa Dadieso

Kofreze Construction and Engineering Limited has petitioned both National Security and the Minerals Commission over what it describes as the unlawful occupation of its licensed mining concession by illegal miners at Wasa Dadieso in the Wasa Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region.

The company claims unidentified persons engaged in illegal mining forcibly took over portions of its concession about three weeks ago, disrupting its operations and causing extensive environmental destruction.

In separate petitions dated April 14, 2026, addressed to the National Coordinator of National Security and the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, the company said an internal security report first drew management’s attention to the alleged invasion.

A subsequent assessment by the company, according to the petitions, uncovered widespread destruction of property, unauthorized mining activities, and environmental degradation on the concession.

“The continued presence of these illegal miners constitutes a breach of the peace, undermines lawful investment, and risks escalation of conflict within the host community,” portions of the petitions stated.

The company is therefore appealing for urgent intervention to evict the illegal miners, restore lawful possession of the concession, and prevent further economic and environmental losses.

Documents sighted by MyJoyOnline include an Environmental Permit issued by the Environmental Protection Authority to Kofreze Construction and Engineering Limited for small-scale surface gold mining and processing at Dadieso No. 2 in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality.

The permit, issued on March 20, 2025, is valid until March 19, 2027.

Other documents made available to JoyNews and MyJoyOnline include portions of executed agreements and notarized documents bearing stamps from the High Court and Lands Registry, which the company says support its legal right to operate on the concession.

Kofreze Construction and Engineering Limited maintains that it is a duly licensed operator under the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).

Illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, remains a major challenge in several mining communities across Ghana, particularly in the Western and Western North regions, where clashes over concessions, destruction of water bodies, and environmental degradation continue to raise concern.

Officials of the Minerals Commission and National Security are yet to publicly respond to the petitions.

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