Damang lease award to E&P followed due process — Minerals Commission

The Minerals Commission has rejected allegations of favouritism in the awarding of the Damang mining lease to Engineers and Planners Limited (E&P), insisting that the process was transparent, competitive and strictly adhered to established regulations.

The controversy surrounding the lease award has sparked public debate, with some stakeholders questioning the fairness of the selection process.

However, officials at the Commission maintain that due process was followed at every stage, emphasising that the outcome was based solely on merit and compliance with established guidelines.

According to the Acting Director of Legal Affairs at the Minerals Commission, Josef Iroko, a total of four companies submitted bids for the Damang lease under a competitive tender process that was opened to qualified entities.

After a thorough evaluation, Engineers and Planners Limited (E&P) emerged as the only bidder that satisfied all the technical, financial and regulatory requirements outlined in the tender documentation.

Mr Iroko explained that the evaluation process involved a detailed assessment of each submission against clearly defined benchmarks, including financial capability, technical expertise, operational plans and compliance with Ghana’s mining regulations.

The Commission maintains that the rigorous screening process ensured that only the most qualified applicant was selected.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News on Tuesday, April 7, Mr Iroko addressed the concerns directly, stressing that the evaluation committee carried out its work impartially and without bias.

“The committee went into this work without regard to anybody’s last name, that is the first thing I want to raise. Then secondly, the committee was guided by the Tender Notice Guidelines published by the minister as per regulation 258 of the Minerals and Mining Licensing Regulation 2012, L.I 217.

“So the process has been outlined in the regulations. So the minister published the notice and then told the whole world as to the criteria that any bidder must meet.”

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