UGMC hits new milestone with 15 successful kidney transplants

Audio By Carbonatix
The University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) has announced the successful completion of four additional kidney transplant procedures, bringing the total number of successful transplants carried out at the facility to 15.
The development marks another significant milestone for Ghana’s growing organ transplant programme and highlights the increasing capacity of local health professionals to undertake complex life-saving procedures.
In a post on X, UGMC disclosed that the latest surgeries have raised the centre’s tally of successful kidney transplants to 15 since it performed its first transplant in June 2024.
The achievement comes just over two years after the facility entered the country’s kidney transplant space, an area that has traditionally compelled many patients to seek expensive treatment abroad.
UGMC is excited to announce the successful completion of 4 more kidney transplants. So far, 15 kidney transplants have been successfully conducted since the Centre conducted its first transplants 2 years ago in June 2024. #inspiringhope#promotinghealtg pic.twitter.com/rw19oQAG0X— University of Ghana Medical Centre LTD (@ugmedicalcentre) June 9, 2026
The latest success is expected to boost confidence in Ghana’s specialist healthcare system and strengthen efforts to position UGMC as a leading centre for advanced medical care in the country and the sub-region.
Kidney transplantation remains one of the most effective treatment options for patients suffering from end-stage kidney disease, offering improved quality of life and better long-term outcomes compared to prolonged dialysis.
UGMC’s growing transplant record reflects the expansion of specialised medical services in Ghana and adds to ongoing efforts to improve access to advanced healthcare interventions locally.
The medical centre has not yet provided further details on the latest transplant recipients, but described the procedures as successful.
The announcement has been welcomed by many healthcare observers as another step forward in Ghana’s quest to build a sustainable and world-class organ transplant programme.
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