Minerals Commission rejects political claims in Adamus lease revocation

The Minerals Commission has rejected suggestions that the revocation of Adamus Resources Limited’s mining lease was politically motivated, insisting instead that the decision was grounded in clear evidence of breaches of Ghana’s mining laws and taken in the broader public interest.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, Isaac Tandoh, the action followed extensive investigations which uncovered significant violations of regulatory requirements, including the unauthorised assignment of mining rights and operations conducted outside approved authorisations.

READ ALSO: Adamus rejects lease revocation, cites breach of due process

Speaking on the matter during a press conference on Monday, April 27, Mr Tandoh emphasised that the decision was taken strictly on legal and technical grounds, dismissing any claims of political interference.

"This decision was neither arbitrarily nor politically motivated. It was a lawful evidence-based action taken to protect Ghana's natural resources, environment and public interest," he claimed.

He further explained that the intervention was necessary to safeguard the public interest, particularly in ensuring that mining operations in the country remain compliant, transparent and beneficial to citizens, while the Commission will not compromise its work.

"The Minerals Commission will not condone the abuse of mineral rights, the destruction of the environment or the subversion of our law under the guise of investment."

The Commission has reiterated its commitment to upholding due process while ensuring that operators in the mining sector adhere strictly to regulatory standards, warning that enforcement actions will continue wherever breaches are established.

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