Accra Ridge Church defies heavy rains, embarks on health walk to mark 90 years of service

Rev. Fr Reginald Lawson (right), Danny Mawuenyega (middle) leading the congregation at the health walk

Despite heavy downpours in the early hours of Saturday, 6th June 2026, members and friends of the Accra Ridge Church turned out in their numbers to participate in a spirited health walk.

The event formed part of the church’s 90th anniversary celebration activities.

Clad in branded anniversary T-shirts and armed with umbrellas, the congregation marched through the streets of Ridge, demonstrating resilience, unity, and commitment to health and fellowship.

After the walk, aerobics exercises that combined rhythmic musicals, with stretching and strength training were held at the Main auditorium of the ARC HALL on the church premises giving participants a complete wellness experience.

Speaking after the walk, Rev. Fr. Reginald Lawson, Auxiliary Minister and Chairman of the Central Planning Committee for Ridge @ 90, urged the youth to anchor their lives on faith. He said: “Let God lead you in all your dealings. If we don’t allow God to lead our lives, it’s like putting the cart before the horse.”

Rev. Fr. Lawson also outlined key activities lined up for the year-long 90th anniversary celebration. These include Anniversary Lectures, Fundraising Dinner, Kids In Praise, Pentecost Fire, Musical Night, culminating in the grand Anniversary Celebration on Sunday, 6th December 2026.

Also addressing the media, the Chairman of Ridge Church Council, Danny Easmon Mawuenyega, explained the church’s unique identity: “Accra Ridge Church is an International, interdenominational and English-speaking Church made up of Anglicans, Methodists, and Presbyterians." - with other denominations joining in to worship with us.

Accra Ridge Church, founded in 1936, has served the Accra community for nine decades through worship, education, and social impact initiatives.

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