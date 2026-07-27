Mahama pushes for speedy passage of Public Officers’ Code of Conduct Bill

President John Mahama is urging Parliament to expedite the passage of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers Bill, describing it as a critical step towards strengthening integrity and accountability in Ghana’s public service.

The bill, which is currently before Parliament, seeks to establish clear ethical standards, obligations and consequences for public officers who breach expected standards of conduct.

Civil society organisations have over the years advocated for the passage of the legislation, arguing that a comprehensive code of conduct is essential in the fight against corruption and in promoting ethical leadership.

Delivering a speech on behalf of President Mahama at the launch of Parliament’s National Integrity Awards, Legal Counsel to the President, Marietta Brew, said the government remains committed to improving standards of integrity in public office.

She cited concerns over the financial impact of corruption on national development, referencing estimates by the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition that the country loses about GH¢3 billion annually to corruption.

“What it means is that institutions of state, institutions of government, cannot be strengthened with money alone. What it means is that the first step to strengthening our institutions is integrity and ethical leadership,” she said.

According to her, government has initiated key measures aimed at strengthening the country’s anti-corruption framework.

She announced that Cabinet has approved the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NECAP), which is expected to replace the previous National Anti-Corruption Plan that expired in 2024.

“Recently, Cabinet has approved what we call the NECAP, the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan, to replace the National Anti-Corruption Plan which expired in 2024. And that, I believe, has been submitted to Parliament,” she said.

Ms. Brew added, “Also before Parliament is the Code of Conduct for Public Office Holders Bill, which will direct all public officers on the kind of leadership we want to see in public service, and the consequences for those who flout the law.

”And I believe that very soon Parliament will deal with these two very important initiatives."

The National Integrity Awards were launched to recognise individuals and institutions that demonstrate commitment to transparency, accountability and ethical conduct in public service.

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