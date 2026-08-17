NPP Upper West eyes 2028 comeback; dismisses vote-buying allegations in regional executive elections

The newly retained Upper West Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Abdul Rahman Abdul Aziz, popularly known as Chairman White, has declared that the party’s primary objective is to recapture political power from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2028 general elections.

Speaking on behalf of Chairman White’s team following his victory in the regional executive elections held over the weekend, NPP Upper West Regional Secretary, Dr Tanko Daniel Dawda, said the party was strategising to reclaim parliamentary seats it lost in the 2024 elections and capitalise on what he described as the NDC’s poor governance.

Addressing allegations of monetary influence during the internal contest, Dr Tanko Daniel Dawda firmly denied that delegates were bribed, explaining that funds distributed were solely intended to cover travel expenses and meals.

Delegates had travelled from distant districts, including Lambussie, Gwollu, Tumu, Nandom and Lawra, to converge in Wa for the conference.

“If you go and greet them and you decide to part away with something, 200 cedis, to help them to transport themselves back, I don’t think that it is money that you are using to influence them,” Dr Tanko Daniel Dawda explained.

“What was given to them here was just to appreciate their leaving their work and sacrificing in the name of the party.”

He noted that the party did not officially provide food or transport allowances for the delegates, prompting some candidates to step in, out of “magnanimity”, to cover the gap.

Turning to the national political landscape, Dr Tanko Daniel Dawda criticised the NDC administration, claiming it had failed to deliver on major campaign promises after nearly two years in office.

He specifically cited the proposed Women’s Development Bank and the 24-hour economy policy as examples of what he described as unfulfilled promises.

“They have suddenly reduced the 24-hour economy to building markets. How many markets didn’t the previous administration build?” he questioned.

“24-hour economy cannot be reduced to the building of market infrastructure.”

Despite the NPP’s defeat in all parliamentary constituencies in the Upper West Region in the 2024 elections, Dr Tanko Daniel Dawda said the party remained optimistic about its prospects in 2028.

He acknowledged that four constituencies, Jirapa, Nadowli, Wa Central and Daffiama-Bussie-Issa (DBI), had historically remained difficult for the NPP but argued that the party had a strong record in the other constituencies in the region.

“Any seat in the Upper West Region is possible for the NPP to win,” he said.

“At the appropriate time and at the right time in 2028, the results will speak for themselves.”

Dr Tanko Daniel Dawda ended his address with a call for unity among party members following the conclusion of the regional executive elections.

He described the internal elections as a family affair and urged both winners and losers to put their differences aside and work towards a common goal.

“The elections we conducted are over. It was a family affair, so both losers and winners are all party people,” he said.

“We encourage ourselves to come together and fight a common cause, which is to get the NDC out of government come 2028.”

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