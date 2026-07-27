Vote-buying impoverishes Ghanaians, weakens democracy – Chief Justice

Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie

Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has warned that vote-buying poses a significant threat to Ghana's democracy.

He argued that the practice undermines democratic institutions and ultimately leaves the electorate worse off despite offering short-term political gains.

Speaking at the launch of the National Integrity Awards Scheme, the Chief Justice stressed that integrity must remain the foundation of leadership and public service, even when it comes at a personal or political cost.

He noted that politicians who choose honesty over corrupt practices may sometimes lose elections, but safeguarding democratic values is more important than securing victory through unethical means.

“The honest politician may lose an election, but vote-buying weakens democracy and ultimately impoverishes the very people whose votes we purchased. The cost of integrity is often paid by the individual; the cost of corruption is paid by all of us; that is why integrity remains indispensable. No nation has ever succeeded by rewarding dishonesty indefinitely,” Justice Baffoe-Bonnie said.

The Chief Justice further underscored the importance of public trust in sustaining strong institutions, warning that corruption steadily erodes confidence in governance and the administration of justice.

“Sooner or later, every society discovers that trust is its greatest currency. Once trust disappears, institutions begin to weaken, contracts lose meaning, public confidence erodes, justice itself becomes suspect. As Chief Justice, I know that the judiciary depends on one thing above all else: not buildings, not budgets, not even judgements; it depends on public confidence,” he stated.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie urged public officials, political leaders and citizens alike to uphold the highest standards of integrity, saying ethical leadership remains indispensable to protecting Ghana's democratic institutions, strengthening public confidence and ensuring sustainable national development.

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