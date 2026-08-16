Bawumia urges unity after NPP regional elections ahead of 2028

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has congratulated the newly elected regional executives of the party and called for unity as the party begins preparations towards the 2028 presidential and parliamentary elections.

In a statement issued by his Communications Directorate on Sunday, August 16, Dr Bawumia described the successful completion of the regional elections as an important step in the party's internal democratic process.

He commended the conduct of the elections across the regions, saying the peaceful nature of the contests demonstrated the NPP's commitment to internal democracy and respect for the choices of its members.

The newly elected regional executives are expected to assume responsibility for organising and strengthening the party's structures at the regional level as the NPP looks ahead to the next general election.

Dr Bawumia expressed confidence that the new leadership would provide the direction needed to consolidate the party's structures and improve its prospects ahead of the 2028 polls.

He said the executives had an important role to play in strengthening the party and creating the organisational conditions necessary for the NPP to mount an effective campaign for both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The NPP flagbearer also acknowledged the contribution of all the candidates who contested the regional elections.

He commended them for offering themselves for service to the party, regardless of the outcome of their individual contests.

Dr Bawumia particularly appealed to candidates who were unsuccessful to support the newly elected executives and work with them to advance the interests of the party.

According to Dr Bawumia, the conclusion of the regional elections should mark the beginning of a new phase of collective work rather than an extension of internal competition.

With the regional elections concluded, Dr Bawumia said the party's attention must now shift towards building unity and generating renewed momentum for the 2028 elections.

“The regional contest is over, the greater task is unity and renewed energy to secure victory in 2028 and it begins now,” the statement said.

He expressed confidence that the new regional leadership would rise to the task of strengthening the party and positioning it for victory in the 2028 presidential and parliamentary elections.

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