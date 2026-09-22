NPP may be invited to clarify alleged drug laboratories – Rashid Tanko-Computer

Dr. Sofo Tanko Rashid Computer, Deputy National Director of Elections and IT for NDC

The NDC Deputy Director of Elections and IT, Rashid Tanko-Computer, says members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be invited by security agencies to provide further information on their allegations of drug laboratories operating in Ghana.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story on Tuesday, September 22, he said the security agencies had taken note of the claims made by the NPP at its press conference and would seek clarification from those who made them.

“Very soon some people will be invited by the security agents to come in with further clarity to what they stated in their press conference, because we are not going to relent on this matter,” he said.

Mr Tanko-Computer said the NPP should provide details on the alleged laboratories, including their locations and the people behind them.

“They should come and give clarity to that, and where they are, where the lapses are, and who is behind the establishing of this,” he stated.

He argued that if the NPP had intelligence on alleged drug-related activities, it should provide the information to the appropriate security authorities rather than limiting the claims to a press conference.

“The Constitution enjoins you, if he has intelligence of that nature, he knows the right environment to send it. He won't go on press conference and the pontification of matters that he knows that the borders are national security and all these things. He should be able to provide further clarity,” he said.

Mr Tanko-Computer also appealed to the National Security Secretariat and other allied security agencies to engage the NPP over the allegations.

His comments followed claims by NPP National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye that clandestine laboratories had allegedly been established in Ghana to process narcotics for export.

Mr Tanko-Computer maintained that asking the NPP to provide information should not be construed as a threat, arguing that the government needed all available information to tackle drug trafficking.

“They are opponents. They are not our enemies. We cannot threaten them. We are all looking for the betterment of Ghana,” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.